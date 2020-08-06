The Patterson Joint Unified School District continued its preparations for the upcoming school year with a series of actions taken on Aug. 3 by elaborating on the district’s reopening plan set to begin on Sept. 8.
The board approved Resolution No. 08032020-B, Reopening Plan with 100% Distance Learning Educational Model, due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Alfano used a slide presentation outlining the reasoning behind making the decision now instead of at a later date. “Based on the increased number of positive COVID-19 cases in Stanislaus County and new guidelines for school reopening announced by Governor Newsom on July 17, 2020, it is clear that we will need to open schools using a full distance learning or “remote learning” model on Sept. 8th.”
A memoranda of understanding have been negotiated with the employee associations and is being finalized. “Cooperative solutions were developed to meet a myriad of issues ranging from health concerns to daycare as each employee’s situation is different.”
Alfano also presented approval of the first reading of board policies: BP 4113.5, Working Remotely, and BP 6157, Distance Learning. The administration modified the California School Board Association provided sample policies for working remotely and distance learning. The board approved the modifications.
Furthermore, in his superintendent’s report, Alfano explained how Assembly Bill 98 is impacting school opening and the requirements all schools are expected to meet to ensure rigorous distance learning in place of in-person classes. AB98 outlines specific tracking of attendance by local education agencies, which will verify weekly engagement, assignment tracking, and daily participation.
The school district also approved reductions in staff due to a lack of work or funding with Resolution No. 08032020-A. The Health Outreach Specialist that was funded by Healthy Birth Outcomes through Stanislaus County is being eliminated because program funding has ended.
Planned Projects
The “Final Mitigated Negative Declaration Reports for Patterson High School & El Solyo Ranch Elementary School” was presented by Assistant Superintendent Jeff Menge. The report confirms that the planned projects may have negative environmental impacts. The final declarations state that agreements have been made to mitigate those probable impacts.
Claim reviewed by district
A claim for Injury or Damage against the District, dated July 13, 2020, has been reviewed by the District claims administration and assigned Claim Number 200035. The claim, brought by Isabel Lugo, must be either accepted or denied by the board before the district can take further action.
Liability claim #200035 was presented to the board with the recommendation to reject the claim, including language from Government Code Section 945.6 in the rejection notice. They approved the rejection of the claim.
Interfund Transfer and expenses
A transfer of $232,250.00, five percent of project costs related to the construction at PHS, was made. These funds are being set aside in accordance with construction contracts.
A separate agenda item also approved twenty-seven pages of district expenses totaling $4,885,226.01.
Disposal of equipment
The Maintenance Department has requested the disposal of a backpack sprayer, weed wacker, chainsaw and Toro lawn mower that are no longer in working condition.
Jeff Menge provided the background, “The School District, as a public agency, will manage and efficiently utilize its property, equipment, instructional materials, and fixed assets. Effective use of school building space, and consideration for the safety of personnel, will at times require disposal of obsolete equipment and material. Equipment, instructional materials, and fixed assets of the School District, which is obsolete, surplus, or no longer usable or repairable, will be disposed of in a fair and reasonable manner.” The board approved the disposal of obsolete equipment.
Consent Calendar
The board approved one new Computer Technician contract and seven Change of Status contracts. The board accepted the resignation of Kaitlynn Morgan, a Health Service Clerk and After School Program Leader.
Two employees have retired. Elvira Garza, a Noon Yard Duty Supervisor and ASP Leader, retired, effective June 30, 2020. Executive Director, Career Technical Education Jeff Rowe, will retire effective Aug. 31, 2020.
CSBA quarterly update
The board approved the first reading of board policies: BP0420.4, BP0420.41, BP0420.42, BP0420.43, BP2121
These policies are part of the CSBA quarterly updates. The administration reviewed the policies and recommended its approval.
District Contracts
A total of 21 contracts and one grant were approved by The Board.
- Granite Telecommunications - $8,939.70
- Joe's Landscaping - $1,537,692.00
- SoftChoice - Microsoft Renewal $26,312.40
- Bear Communications - $142,364.00
- Screencastify - $6,750.00
- Center for Human Services, Las Palmas - $51,367.20
- Center for Human Services, Walnut Grove - $102,734.00
- Center for Human Services, Patterson High School - $30,820.32
- Center for Human Services, Northmead - $51,367.20
- Center for Human Services, Creekside Middle School - $102,734.00
- Center for Human Services, Grayson - $30,820.32
- Center for Human Services, Open Valley Independent Study - $15,410.16
- Intrado - $8,200.00
- Don Williams - $198,500.00
- Turnitin - $8,870.00
- Edmentum - $12,180.00
- Kami Agreement - $11,250.00
- ACME Electric - $22,416.00
- ACME Construction PT 1 and 2 Service Agreement - $105,000,000.00
- Crown Painting - $5,850.00
- SCOE - CTE Grant - $99,429.00
The board will hold its next meeting on August 17, 2020.
