Patterson Joint Unified School District has introduced two programs to continue to support students during the closure.
The district has launched a learning resources website to help students as they shift to distance learning through Google Classroom. The PJUSD Learn from Home website has resources for each grade level. It will be updated with more material daily.
Students can also find informational flyers in regards to COVID-19.
The website can be found at https://sites.google.com/patterson.k12.ca.us/pjusdlearningfromhome/home
There is also information on how to apply for two months of free internet from Comcast for qualified low-income households. Those interested must apply by April 30. More information can be found by visiting https://internetessentials.com/ or calling 1-855-846-8376.
Meal distribution service
The district will provide support with a meal distribution program for all students.
Parents and guardians can pick up pre-packaged breakfast and lunches Monday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Creekside Middle School, Grayson Elementary, Patterson High School and Walnut Grove School.
The program is already in operation. Each child receives one breakfast and one lunch. No identification or paperwork is required.
Parents or guardians that are unable to leave their home because of health reasons can ask for further assistance by calling 209-892-3702 ext. 27022.
Visit the PJUSD Facebook page or their website at https://www.patterson.k12.ca.us/ for more updates and information.
