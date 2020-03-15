Patterson Joint Unified School District (PJUSD) has announced that all Patterson schools will be closed beginning Thursday, March 19 through Sunday, April 20.
Patterson will be joining 25 school districts across Stanislaus County that are announcing plans to close in collaboration with the Stanislaus County Office of Education. Each school district will determine their return dates.
“We did not make this decision lightly and recognize that this may cause a hardship for some families. The decision was made based on declining student attendance, increased health concerns, and community feedback,” said Scott Kuykendall, Stanislaus County Superintendent of Schools in a press release on March 15. “Each school district and charter school will continue to communicate directly with families and staff with updates about re-opening, learning alternatives, and the availability of school meals.”
PJUSD had originally planned to stay open with the option for parents to keep their children at home as excused absences according to a press release statement given by Patterson Joint Unified School District Superintendent Dr. Phil Alfano on Saturday, but by Sunday afternoon a statement released by Alfano shared that plans had changed.
“As your Superintendent, I value the enormous amount of trust invested in me to ensure we are providing a quality education and preserving the well-being of over 6,000 children and 600 staff throughout the area. This is a responsibility I take very seriously,” Alfano said. “After much deliberation, I have issued the order to CLOSE all Patterson Joint Unified Schools sites effective this Thursday, March 19 through Sunday, April 20. I strongly feel this is in the best interest of our students and staff.”
The majority of district staff are instructed to work remotely with the exception of essential services.
