The Patterson Planning Commission reviewed and approved a conditional use permit for an eating establishment that will mark the return of Shooter’s Wings & Things to the city after they closed their previous restaurant in the Save Mart Shopping Center in late 2019.
The new site will be located in downtown Patterson at 40 North Third Street. The business is projected to be open from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Monday through Sunday.
The building has been empty since 2009, when the 7,500 square foot property was modified with facade improvements. The applicant will continue to make improvements to the building to accommodate the location for their restaurant needs.
A conditional use permit is required in order to give the City of Patterson and the Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Department “greater operational control over the establishment in the event the serving of alcohol beverages becomes problematic,” according to the staff report.
In order to receive the conditional permit, the proposal had to fulfill 23 conditions that prove the establishment is meeting fire code and city municipal code requirements and state requirements.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.