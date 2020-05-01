April 14
12:12 p.m.: Deputies were dispatched to a family fight on the 600 block of North Sixth Street.
5:58 p.m.: Deputies were dispatched for the report of a petty theft of a wallet and credit cards taken from the victim’s purse on the 1000 block of Sperry Avenue.
7:04 p.m.: Deputies conducted an investigation at a store where security footage was obtained for theft involving wallet and credit cards taken and used at a store on the 1000 block of Sperry Avenue.
April 15
2:04 p.m.: Deputies were dispatched for a domestic battery on the 500 block of Inaudi Court. Corey Santos, 30, was arrested and booked into Public Safety Center for domestic battery misdemeanor.
5:57 p.m.: Deputies were dispatched for the report of a hit and run with property damage on the corner of Sperry Avenue and South Second Street.
April 16
3:55 p.m.: Deputies were dispatched to a supermarket for an individual who was drunk in public on the 1000 block of Sperry Avenue. Gregorio Ponce, 42, was arrested and booked into the Public Safety Center for drunk in public with kickout.
April 17
10:53 a.m.: Deputies were dispatched to a battery on the 1400 block of Shearwater Drive.
April 18
10:16 a.m.: Deputies recovered a stolen vehicle on the 300 block of Olive Avenue.
2:03 p.m.: Deputies were dispatched for the report of a felony commercial vandalism on the 10000 block of Highway 33.
2:49 p.m.: Deputies were dispatched for the violation of a domestic violence order on the 600 block of Spooner Court. No arrest made at this time.
8:35 p.m.: Deputies were dispatched to a suspicious vehicle on the 1000 block of Sperry Avenue. Upon a records check on the individuals in the vehicle, it was discovered that a male, 35, had two misdemeanor warrants. A female was issued a citation.
April 19
12:58 p.m.: Deputies were dispatched to a family fight on the 10 block of Arabian Way. No arrests were made at this time.
April 20
2:39 a.m.: Deputies were dispatched to a spousal abuse on the 500 block Ashwood Lane. No arrests made at this time.
3:33 p.m.: Deputies conducted a traffic stop on the corner of Albers Road and Claribel Road and arrested Julian Torres, 19, for carrying a loaded firearm in public, and theft of personal property; and Joshua Rodriguez, 19, for an ex-felon with a firearm, person prohibited from possessing firearm, carrying a loaded firearm where the person is not registered owner, and unlicensed driver. Both individuals were booked into the Public Safety Center.
4:20 p.m.: Deputies were dispatched to an accident with property damage on the corner of Heartland Ranch Avenue and Ward Avenue.
11:43 p.m.: Deputies conducted a traffic stop on the corner of Sperry Avenue and Baldwin Road and through a records check found two individuals on searchable probation. Search of the vehicle yielded possession of drugs and drug paraphernalia. A female, 29, was issued a citation for possession of heroin and drug paraphernalia. Daniel Hardy, 31, was arrested and booked into the Public Safety Center for possession of methamphetamine for sale or transport.
Items in this column include a sample of reports in the Patterson Police Services dispatcher’s daily log. Additional information is based on reports from officers. Charges may have been dropped as of press time, and all suspects are assumed innocent until proven guilty.
