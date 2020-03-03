2020 Election Update
|Unofficial primary election results
|Percent of votes
|Total votes
|% of precincts reporting
|United States Representative District 10
|Ted Howze
|41.22%
|15,674 votes
|29.09% of precincts reporting
|Josh Harder
|38.75%
|14,736 votes
|Bob Elliot
|12.51%
|4,758 votes
|Marla Sousa Livengood
|3.24%
|1,231 votes
|Michael J. "Mike" Barkley
|2.55%
|969 votes
|Ryan Blevins
|1.74%
|661 votes
|California Assembly District 21
|Adam Gray
|99.49%
|7,344 votes
|37.18% of precincts reporting
|Joel Gutierrez Campos
|0.27%
|20 votes
|Guadalupe Salazar
|0.24%
|18 votes
|Judge of the Superior Court, Office 2
|Jeff Mangar
|58.54%
|20,891 votes
|29.09% of precincts reporting
|Colleen Van Egmond
|41.46%
|14,794 votes
|Supervisor - District 5
|Channce A. Condit
|42.73%
|1,961 votes
|24.24% of precincts reporting
|Tom Hallinan
|30.40%
|1,395 votes
|Michael "Mike" Kline
|26.87%
|1,233 votes
|Judge of the Superior Court, Office 6
|Annette Rees
|75.20%
|25,831 votes
|29.09% of precincts reporting
|Samual Getrich
|24.80%
|8,519 votes
|Proposition 13
|No
|67.22%
|24,936 votes
|29.09% of precincts reporting
|Yes
|32.78%
|12,162 votes
|Measure N
|Bonds-No
|66.43%
|827 votes
|16.67% of precincts reporting
|Bonds-Yes
|33.57%
|418 votes
