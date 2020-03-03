2020 Elections

2020 Election Update

Unofficial primary election results Percent of votes Total votes % of precincts reporting
United States Representative District 10
Ted Howze 41.22% 15,674 votes 29.09% of precincts reporting
Josh Harder 38.75% 14,736 votes
Bob Elliot 12.51% 4,758 votes
Marla Sousa Livengood 3.24% 1,231 votes
Michael J. "Mike" Barkley 2.55% 969 votes
Ryan Blevins 1.74% 661 votes
California Assembly District 21
Adam Gray 99.49% 7,344 votes 37.18% of precincts reporting
Joel Gutierrez Campos 0.27% 20 votes
Guadalupe Salazar 0.24% 18 votes
Judge of the Superior Court, Office 2
Jeff Mangar 58.54% 20,891 votes 29.09% of precincts reporting
Colleen Van Egmond 41.46% 14,794 votes
Supervisor - District 5
Channce A. Condit 42.73% 1,961 votes 24.24% of precincts reporting
Tom Hallinan 30.40% 1,395 votes
Michael "Mike" Kline 26.87% 1,233 votes
Judge of the Superior Court, Office 6
Annette Rees 75.20% 25,831 votes 29.09% of precincts reporting
Samual Getrich 24.80% 8,519 votes
Proposition 13
No 67.22% 24,936 votes 29.09% of precincts reporting
Yes 32.78% 12,162 votes
Measure N
Bonds-No 66.43% 827 votes 16.67% of precincts reporting
Bonds-Yes 33.57% 418 votes

