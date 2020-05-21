Members of the Patterson Planning Commission voted unanimously to approve a site plan to permit S2A Modular to bring modular manufacturing to Patterson on Thursday, May 14.
A proposition to consider an application to subdivide parcels of land between Baldwin Road and Park Center Drive north of Sperry Avenue, consisting of approximately 33.4 acres into three parcels, was approved by the commission. The project area is located within the West Patterson Business Park Master Development Plan, which was approved by the City Council in 2004. The development plan aimed to provide the land for industrial uses as well as for commercial development.
S2A Modular is “the first electrically self-sustaining, custom luxury homes are changing the way the world understands residential buildings-creating a new standard in a stylish design, construction speed, tailor-made features with high-end materials, ‘surplus energy income’ (net zero) and smart-connected living” according to their website. The company focused on building a facility that will consume no more electricity over the course of a year than is generated on-site.
“In S2A Modular’s mission to lead the nation in sustainable building, we had to recreate how things were done from the ground up. To start building homes in a net-zero sustainable factory was a must,” documentation submitted to the commission stated. “We are extremely proud to have designed a factory facility capable of running without the need for fossil fuels and are leading the push for net-zero factories across the United States.”
The proposed Patterson S2A Modular site would produce electrically, self-sustaining homes and commercial projects according to documentation submitted by city staff. The modular units would be built at the Patterson site and transported to their destination for final assembly. The units assembled are generally expected to be 16 feet wide and 74 feet long.
President and Co-Founder John Rowland and CEO and Co-Founder Brian Kuzdas stated that the Patterson site expects to employ as many as 250 full-time employees and 25 salespeople. Rowland and Kuzdas hope to begin the development of the facility as soon as July.
“I am honored to announce that S2A Modular is now officially a resident of the City of Patterson, and we are excited to begin the next phase of construction on our Northern California MegaFactory. This world-class facility is awakening the GreenLux™ revolution: raising the standard of living while lowering the cost of living by constructing the first electrically self-sustaining luxury smart homes and smart commercial buildings,” said Brian Kuzdas, CEO and co-founder of S2A Modular in a press release statement. “We would like to officially thank both David L. White, CEO of Opportunity Stanislaus and City of Patterson Mayor Deborah M. Novelli for creating a welcoming environment. This is a world-class city, and we look forward to making a positive long-term impact on the regional economy and the community.”
The proposal will divide the 33.4 acres into three parcels of 26.53, 2 and 4.87 acres.
The proposal asked the commission to consider establishing a modular construction manufacturing facility on the largest parcel (26.53 acres) of land.
The manufacturing facilities would include two modular manufacturing plants. One plant would be for construction of multifamily and hospitality projects, and the other manufacturing plant for residential projects. Each plant expects to be capable of constructing 1000 modules per year and provide work for 100 employees over two shifts.
Two smaller manufacturing buildings are also designated. One structure for manufacturing organic stucco and siding, while the other would produce organic drywall mud and research development for organic shingles.
The project would also contain a sales and showroom building associated with a five-unit model complex that would be along Baldwin Road. The showroom expects to employ 12 salespeople on a single day shift.
The project will include a 472 stall parking lot. Solar power generating canopies would be over much of the parking lot.
The hours of operation will be from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Patterson Mayor Deborah Novelli stated she is excited to bring S2A Modular to the city in a press release on Tuesday.
“As the Mayor of Patterson, I want to personally welcome S2A Modular to our business community. With the attraction of the Amazon Fulfilment Center, Kohl’s, Grainger Industrial Supply and the Affinia Group Automotive Parts to our Business Park, Patterson has emerged over the last few years as a major leader in warehouse and logistics activity. I was told S2A -Modular was having a meeting in Sacramento, I attended. When I met with S2A Modular after their conference, I let them know about our amazing community, workforce, and excellent staff at City Hall and did my best to persuade them to come to Patterson. I thought they would be an excellent addition to our community.”
