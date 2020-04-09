The Patterson Joint Unified School District passed an emergency resolution that temporarily amended board policy for grades and evaluation of student achievement as schools in the district moved to distance learning for the remainder of the academic year.
The resolution gave PJUSD Superintendent Dr. Phil Alfano the “authority to take all appropriate action to respond to the coronavirus pandemic, and provide modified instruction and standards for the grading and evaluation of student work.”
The resolution ensured that district technology and online platforms will be used by teachers to deliver instruction to their students. It also authorized the distribution of district-owned digital devices to all students.
It amended board policy to guarantee that student evaluations during the closure are additive and designed to enhance student learning.
Students will not be penalized for work that is incomplete during school closures and affirms that student grades for the second semester can’t be less than those recorded at the end of the third quarter grading period.
The resolution also addressed the senior PREP project.
It states that the district will develop multiple ways for high school seniors to demonstrate “good faith mastery of the learning objectives” outlined in the PREP project as a graduation requirement. The board clarified that the PREP project will still happen, but are working on solutions that work for seniors in how to deliver an abbreviated presentation to fulfill the requirement.
It also will work with students, staff and the community to postpone and reschedule graduation commencement ceremonies in the increasingly likely event that these ceremonies must be delayed.
Superintendent Alfano shared that he understood the urgency from students and parents in the community for more concrete answers about the fate of senior celebrations, but stated that the district must be measured in their outlook. Any sort of large scale ceremony will be difficult with restrictions still in place on public gatherings in the state.
“We have to be cautious about committing to a date for any kind of public ceremony,” Dr. Alfano said.
Solutions on how to handle the remainder of the senior class school year are still being discussed.
An online meeting is scheduled to be held with administration staff, district staff and students from the senior class about potential ideas or solutions moving forward on Thursday.
Some board members also expressed concern about the ability to deliver remote learning solutions to the community. District staff shared that the deployment of internet hot spots in the future will be aimed at helping communities that do not have reliable access to wireless internet. Potential locations for the hot spots are still being discussed.
Packets with learning resources have already been sent out to members of rural communities with difficulty accessing the internet in Grayson as part of the district’s comprehensive attempt to administer distance learning education. New resources are also being provided to the distance learning website regularly to continue supporting teachers and students that are now tasked with finishing off this academic year online.
Emergency funding
The board unanimously approved a motion tofile a Cal OES Form 130 to the Governor’s Office of Emergency Services. The form is required to obtain certain federal financial assistance under Public Law 93-288 or state financial assistance under the California Disaster Assistance Act.
Donation for Outride
The board unanimously voted to accept a donation from Outride to the Patterson Joint Unified School District for $5,287.64.
Outride is an organization that advocates for cycling and the benefits it has on your brain.
“Through our research, cycling programs and grant activities, we provide evidence-based cycling interventions to improve social, emotional and cognitive health,” read a statement from their website.
The organization offers an Outride Fund program that is designed to help communities launch youth cycling programs.
“Through dollar for dollar matching grants in youth cycling education, trail/pump track projects, and youth rider development, Outride seeks to accelerate the creation of cycling communities around the country.
Patterson High School established a competitive mountain bike team last Dec. by joining the National Interscholastic Cycling Association under program head coach George Crawford. The team’s fundraising was matched by the Outride Fund program. The newly minted team had begun to prepare for competition in March and April before the season was cut short due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Contract and salary schedule
The board unanimously approved 13 contracts on Monday.
- $4,000 for repairs to IC Electronics, INC
- $5,673.55 for customized apparel to Shane Parson Embroidery Plus
- $3,616.22 for custom apparel to BSN Sports
- $3,063.65 for custom apparel to BSN Sports
- $5,000 for postage to US Postal Service
- $4,000 for National History Day to Sacramento COE
- $5,400 for software subscription to Houghton Mifflin Harcourt
- $5,400 for software subscription to Newsla Inc
- $6,820 for subscription renewal to Scholmint, Inc
- $11,500 for site license to IXL Learning
- $2,684.26 for customized event tent to Crestline Custom Imprinted
- $35,618.16 for acoustic band cabinets to Wenger Corporation
- $1,300 for the Back to School Block Party to TNT Productions
The board also approved changes to 15 administrative certified salary schedules for the 2019-20 school year.
