A search warrant operation conducted by multiple law enforcement agencies, including Patterson Police Services, resulted in the arrest of Jemonne Lamonta Birchette on Sept. 2.
Birchette was taken into custody by law enforcement officers at his residence in Stockton.
He was arrested on two charges of attempted homicide related to a double shooting in Patterson on July 25. The shooting is believed to have been drug-related as processed marijuana was found scattered at the scene on Tersk Court.
Birchette also faces one charge of attempted robbery, one charge of felon in possession of a firearm, and one charge of assault with a deadly weapon in connection to the mugging of two individuals at Floragold Park on July 24. During the robbery, a male and female victim was held at gunpoint by two adult males. Victims had their personal belongings stolen and were not injured.
