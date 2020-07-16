Gov. Newsom issued two new requirements scaling back the California reopening process that impacted the majority of the state’s residents.
Gov. Newsom ordered that the 29 counties currently on the monitoring list close indoor operations at the following business sectors:
- Fitness centers
- Places of worship
- Offices for non-critical sectors
- Personal care services
- Hair salons and barbershops
- Malls
Stanislaus is among the counties on the state’s monitoring list. The decision impacted an estimated 80 percent of California residents.
“Due to increased COVID-19 transmissions statewide and rising hospitalization numbers in many communities, we are taking more actions today to slow transmissions of the disease,” said Governor Newsom. “Each of us has the power to slow the spread of the virus. Here’s how you can help: Avoid mixing with people who are not in your household. If you can’t avoid it, wear a mask, move indoor activities outside, stay physically distant and wash your hands.”
Newsom also announced that all counties that have not already are required to close indoor operations at restaurants, wineries, movie theaters, family entertainment centers, zoos, museums, cardrooms and bars.
“Moving outside when you’re at a restaurant, winery, or gym is a key step to helping reduce the risk for yourself and others, but that doesn’t mean your actions don’t matter. Letting your guard down around people who don’t live with you, even a family member or close friend, puts you at risk,” said Dr. Sonia Angell, State Health Officer and Director of the California Department of Public Health. “When you go out, wear a face covering, keep physical distance, and wash your hands. The decisions we make today will determine how COVID-19 impacts our communities and families tomorrow.”
Stanislaus was one of the counties that had already been ordered to close these sectors as of June 28. The new order is now for all counties in the state. All counties are required to modify indoor activities.
California saw a total of 8,358 new positive cases on July 12. The seven-day average was reported as 8,211 new cases according to data provided by Gov. Newsom during Monday’s press conference. The current positivity rate is at 7.4 percent over a 14-day period.
Hospitalization rates have increased to 6,485 as of July 12.
“The data is clear that community spread of infection is of increasing concern across the state, and continues to grow in those counties on the County Monitoring List. The number of hospitalized patients with COVID has increased between 50-100% in all regions in California, with a state average increase of 77% since June 12. In that same time, the number of counties with case rates over 100 per 100,000 residents has gone from 3 counties to 31 counties, confirming statewide increased transmission of COVID,” reads a guidance report from the California Department of Public Health. “Beyond the impact on the general population, community spread increases the likelihood of expanded transmission of COVID-19 in congregate settings such as nursing homes, homeless shelters, jails and prisons. Infection of vulnerable populations in these settings can be catastrophic, both in terms of high rates of morbidity and mortality of individual residents, as well as through the high demand such infections would place on the hospital delivery system.”
More guidance information from the California Department of Public Health can be found at https://www.cdph.ca.gov/Programs/CID/DCDC/Pages/Guidance.aspx
