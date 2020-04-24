The 38th District Agriculture Association Board of Directors announced Friday that the 2020 Stanislaus County Fair will be postponed until 2021.
For the third time in the fair’s history since World War I and World War II, an unprecedented decision had to be made to postpone the event.
The decision comes a week after Gov. Gavin Newsom announced in a press briefing that mass gatherings would not likely occur in the months of June, July, and August.
Fair officials also had multiple discussions with Stanislaus County and State health officials. To show support for the Governor and stop the COVID-19 spread, fair officials had to make the ultimate decision.
“It is with a heavy heart that we must postpone the fair,” said Chief Operating Officer of the Stanislaus County Fair Matt Cranford. “Our priority is our community’s health and safety as well as our staff.”
Cranford stated that this is a tremendous economic impact on fair and fair partners, but also acknowledged that everyone must do their part in the community to get through this quickly and safely.
Fair officials recognize that many of the county's youth have started their livestock projects, and the fair staff is working on a virtual livestock auction plan to help them complete their fair experience without having a fair.
The 2020 Stanislaus County Fair was set to open Friday, July 10th for a 10-day run. To receive future Fair announcements follow them on Facebook at facebook.com/stancofair. Also, follow them on Twitter and Instagram @stancofair.
