Stanislaus County was cleared to move to Tier Two (Red Tier) of the Blueprint for a Safer Economy by the California Department of Public Health on Tuesday, giving the go-ahead for additional businesses to open up for operations in the area.
Changes allowed include:
- Mall, outdoor malls, and other retail establishments opening indoors at 50% capacity; museums, zoos, aquariums, restaurants, movie theaters, and places of worship opening indoors at 25% capacity or 100 people, whichever is fewer
- Gyms, fitness centers, hotels, and lodging opening indoors with 10% capacity; and personal care services opening indoors with modifications.
“Moving out of Tier One has truly been a community-wide effort involving changes in everyday activities, and we thank all of you,” said Stanislaus County Public Health Officer, Dr. Julie Vaishampayan. “We can’t let our guard down. The virus is still here, and we are seeing a significant amount of spread. In order to keep moving towards Tier Four, we must continue to give space to others, wear a face covering, wash hands frequently, and get tested if you have been exposed or have symptoms of COVID-19.”
The road to continuing advancing to Tier Three then eventually Tier Four will require Stanislaus County to remain in Tier Two for three consecutive weeks and have less than four cases per 100,000 residents and a positivity rate of less than 5% for two straight weeks. Stanislaus County must also meet the health equity metric requirements for testing and resources to continue progressing.
Officials warned that moving to Tier Two is a significant step towards fully reopening; however, residents must still remain vigilant because the risk of COVID-19 transmission in the county is still considered substantial.
“Our progress to Tier 2 is a result of our community coming together, and we want to thank everyone for doing their part in helping with this change,” said Lori Williams, Director of Stanislaus County Public Health. “Reducing the spread of COVID-19 has always been our goal, and we appreciate our community for sharing this responsibility with us. While we are not completely out of risk, we are definitely moving in the right direction, and we encourage our community members to continue working with us in getting to Tier 4.”
Public Health will continue working with community-based organizations to ensure testing and educational resources are available in all communities within Stanislaus County, according to a news release from county health officials. Mobile testing events can be found at http://www.schsa.org/corona-virus/testing/.
Free testing is available through Optum Serve at https://lhi.care/covidtesting or Project Baseline at https://www.projectbaseline.com/study/covid-19/.
Stanislaus County will join neighboring counties San Joaquin, Merced, Fresno and Sacramento in the Red Tier.
