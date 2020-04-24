Stanislaus County announced Wednesday evening that parks, playgrounds, drive-in church services, golf courses, archery and shooting, public sporting courts and boating are to be permitted or opened for public use starting Friday, April 24.
Stanislaus County Director of Parks and Recreation Jackie Dwyer stated that the decision to open up parks by the county gives the ability for each city in the area to decide what to do independently.
It is unclear whether the City of Patterson will open up park facilities for the public to align with the county. Patterson originally closed city offices, facilities, parks and the aquatic center for public use through April 30. City Manager Ken Irwin was reached out for comment on the status of Patterson recreational facilities but did not respond as of the publishing of this article. Stay tuned for any updates on the matter.
County officials are asking the public to still maintain social distancing and that families do not share equipment with members of other households.
A notice posted on the StanEmergency Facebook stated that playground equipment will not be disinfected. Restrooms will be disinfected twice a week. The public is to use them at their own risk.
The county noted that the stay-at-home order enacted by Gov. Gavin Newsom is still in place, and non-essential businesses are still asked to stay closed.
District 1 Supervisor Kristin Olsen stated in a Q&A session held on Wednesday that the process to open the parks up for recreational activity had been deliberated using data monitoring the COVID-19 spread in Stanislaus County.
“It has been in the works for quite some time based on the data and science that we’re evaluating daily,” Olsen said. “We evaluate what makes sense at this time and what doesn’t make sense at this time.”
Stanislaus County Public Health Officer Dr. Julie Vaishampayan elaborated on the decision process.
“As you know this is a balancing act. We really need to balance how we respond. How we look at our activities and ensure our hospitals are good and ensure we can do contact investigations,” Vaishampayan said.
Dr. Vaishampayan stated that the hospital capacity in the county is not full. She acknowledged that the number of cases in the county is up, but attributed some of that rise to the county’s increased contact investigations.
“We are finding many (cases) through our contact investigations and taking quick steps to isolate people who are ill,” Dr. Vaishampayan stated.
She also reminded county residents that although the outlook is better, the coronavirus is still present.
“I don’t want to give people the impression that COVID-19 is not spreading in our community, it is,” Dr. Vaishampayan said on Wednesday.
Along with using models of data to help inform the decision, Dr. Vaishampayan cited the warmer weather as an additional indicator used to decide to open up park facilities for use again.
“So the virus we know does not live outside well as it gets hotter, so the warmer it is outside, the less the virus will live on surfaces,” Dr. Vaishampayan stated. “As we look at the forecast over the next 10 days, it is in the 80s and 90s, which gives us great comfort increasing the amount of outside activities available for us to do.”
