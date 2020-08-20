Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Department has set up a command post to aid residents who have had to evacuate due to the canyon fires with animal rescue and medication recovery.
Del Puerto Canyon Road residents can present themselves in person to the command post. The Sheriff’s Department will escort the resident to rescue any livestock left behind during the evacuation process.
Diablo Grande residents can also request for an escort to recover any medications or pets left behind since the mandatory evacuation was put in place yesterday.
Residents are asked to drive to the Diablo Grande Parkway and Del Puerto Canyon Road intersection just past Interstate 5, where the watch post is located at the mouth of the canyon. Officers will be on-site to assist and direct residents in need.
Residents may be asked to present identification or paperwork to prove they are a resident of either location.
The rescue service will be available as needed.
Residents can also call the Cal Fire information line at 669-247-7431.
