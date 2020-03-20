Stanislaus County has closed Aging and Veterans Services, senior and community centers to the public to follow the advice of health experts in the area from March 20 through April 5.
Many senior centers are now serving as distribution centers of frozen meals to replace the senior congregate lunch program and will continue to do so through the shutdown.
Seniors older than 60 can call the Senior Information Hotline beginning on Monday, March 23 to register for meals.
Important hotlines and information
- Information for veterans to schedule a phone appointment: 209-558-7380
- Senior information hotline: 209-558-8698
- Facebook Page: Stanislaus County Veterans Service Office
- Website: agingservices.info
- Senior hotline: 209-558-8698 for all questions related to seniors, to include meal delivery/pick-up service, grocery information or other services
- Veterans Services: 209-558-7380 for scheduling telephone interviews and appointments to process VA claims.
- HICAP: 209-558-4540
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.