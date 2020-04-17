The Stanislaus County Health Services Agency announced today that the county is opening a new community-based testing site to expand COVID-19 testing for county residents in collaboration with Verily’s Baseline COVID-19 Program.
Residents can screen their symptoms through the website. If eligible, residents can then make an appointment for testing at the Salida Library beginning on Monday, April 20.
“We have wanted to offer more COVID-19 testing opportunities to people at risk for severe disease within Stanislaus County, but limited testing supplies made this a challenge,” said Stanislaus County Public Health Officer Dr. Julie Vaishampayan. “Our partnership with Verily will help bring the resources and tools to Stanislaus County to offer COVID-19 testing without overloading the healthcare system.”
Residents can apply by using the Baseline COVID-19 Program online screening process, and appointment scheduling system found at www.projectbaseline.com/COVID19.
Eligibility is focused on high-risk populations as advised by national and California Department of Public Health guidelines. This initially includes those who are exhibiting symptoms and other risk factors.
According to the website, the focus of the Baseline COVID-19 Program is to help those with concerns about COVID-19 get free testing and help public health officials target testing efforts.
The Baseline COVID-19 Program was developed by Verily "to make it easy and engaging for people to contribute to the map of human health and participate in clinical research. The Baseline platform is purpose-built for securely managing personal health information and has been in use for several years. In collaboration with the California Governor's office, federal, state, and local public health authorities, the Baseline platform is being used to facilitate screening and testing people for COVID-19," according to the Project Baseline website.
Verily is a subsidiary of Alphabet and is a sister company of Google.
The program is directed by the Stanislaus County Health Services Agency, and the screening and testing criteria are based on public health guidelines. Those guidelines may be updated to reflect new information or guidance from public health authorities.
Eligible applicants for testing must be 18 years or older and live in Stanislaus County. Applicants must also be willing to electronically sign a COVID-19 Public Health Authorization Form and Lab Consent. Individuals will learn whether they are eligible and will be provided with a testing location appointment if qualified.Those who qualify for testing will have to present a valid photo ID to confirm their identity at the testing site. Those that are under 18 are not currently eligible through this program.
