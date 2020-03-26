Parents and students are going to have to wait even longer for schools to open back up.
The Stanislaus County Office of Education, in collaboration with the Stanislaus Public Health Department, has announced that school closures will extend through May 3.
This will impact 25 school districts in total across the county.
Patterson Joint Unified School District initially hoped to return by April 21, but the county cited an increase of positive cases as a reason for the extension. The number of positive cases in the county was two when schools across Stanislaus County initially closed. The number of positive cases rose to 13 as of March 26. The Stanislaus County Office of Education stated that this extension is aimed to prevent further spread of COVID-19.
“School administrators across Stanislaus County appreciate the proactive illness prevention steps that our families and staff have taken so far,” said Superintendent of Schools Scott Kuykendall in a press release statement. “We encourage everyone to continue washing hands for 20 seconds, cough or sneeze into sleeves and stay at home if possible. If you need to go out, please practice ‘Social Distancing’ by remaining at least six feet away from others.”
With the future of the school year uncertain, PJUSD Superintendent Dr. Philip Alfano stated that it is critical that learning continues for all students during the closure.
“We cannot let students who have worked so hard lose progress while away from the classroom setting,” Dr. Alfano said in a press release.
The district is preparing for multiple scenarios in order to adjust to this ever-changing situation.
PJUSD recently launched a learn from home website aimed at providing resources and tools for parents and students during the closure. The site can be found at https://sites.google.com/patterson.k12.ca.us/pjusdlearningfromhome/home
Along with learning resources, the site also has information on COVID-19 and tips to help cope with the stress or anxiety this pandemic may bring.
“We recognize the significant impact extending school closure will have on our entire community, students, families, and staff. This is unprecedented. We acknowledge the anxiety this may cause our students, especially our high school's seniors who are focused on graduation. We also recognize the burden this will place on our staff and working families.
This is a challenging time for our community and we are committed to working with you in the best interest of our students and staff,” Dr. Alfano stated in a press release this morning.
PJUSD is also offering a meal service for all students during the closure. Parents and guardians can pick up pre-packaged breakfast and lunches Monday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Creekside Middle School, Grayson Elementary, Patterson High School and Walnut Grove School. Each child receives one breakfast and one lunch. No identification or paperwork is required. Parents and guardians unable to leave their homes because of health reasons can ask for assistance by calling 209-892-3702 ext. 27022.
Resources and updates for parents and students can be found at the district website at www.patterson.k12.ca.us
Additional information and resources can be found at the Stanislaus County Office of Education website at www.stancoe.org
The PJUSD website has a list of support lines for parents and students to cope with the evolving situation.
Support Numbers
- 209-895-7700- Do Line
- 209-895-7731- IT Support
- 209-895-7730- Distance Learning
- 209-895-7732- SPED Support
- 209-894-1055- Counseling Support
- 209-892-3702- Cafeteria Services
