Stanislaus County declared a state of emergency in response to protests throughout the county.
Sheriff Jeff Dirkse released a statement following the declaration. “While we expect to see additional peaceful demonstrations as we have seen throughout this week, we do not expect demonstration to turn to violence unless instigated by outside influencers,” said Sheriff Jeff Dirkse.
The state of emergency proclamation comes as many communities have held protests against racial discrimination by law enforcement after the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis, MN.
It allows local law enforcement to apply for emergency state and federal funding, ensuring that SCSO and local police departments have the budget to maintain an active police presence, ensuring public safety.
The state of emergency was signed into action for a period of seven days. It will be reviewed for continued need weekly.
“While we find it necessary to take this administrative step in support of local governments throughout the County, we also recognize that we are very fortunate to have outstanding community leaders who have worked together to facilitate community events that respect and honor the cause of social justice,” said Stanislaus County CEO Jody Hayes
There is no curfew in Stanislaus County at this time. Law enforcement officials will not issue a curfew order unless it becomes necessary for public safety.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.