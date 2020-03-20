Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin announced today that U.S. taxpayers will have more time to file their federal taxes because of the growing COVID-19 pandemic hitting the nation.
“We are moving Tax Day from April 15 to July 15. All taxpayers and businesses will have this additional time to file and make payments without interest or penalty,” Secretary Treasury Mnuchin said on Twitter this morning. Mnuchin encouraged all taxpayers who may have tax refunds to file now.
California State Controller Betty T. Yee announced yesterday that the state is also postponing tax deadlines until July 15 to align with the IRS special tax relief. This applies individual and business entities for:
2019 tax returns
2019 tax return statements
2020 first and second quarter estimates
2020 LLC taxes and fees
2020 non-wage withholding payments
“The COVID-19 pandemic is disrupting life for people and businesses statewide. Hopefully, this small measure of relief will help allow people to focus on the health and safety of themselves and their family's during these challenging times,” Yee said in a press release statement.
For more information about federal filing visit irs.gov
For more information about state filing visit ftb.ca.gov
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.