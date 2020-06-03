Sgt. Martin Machado, acting Chief of Patterson Police Services confirmed on June 4 that Felix Mapanda, 29, is still missing.
Multiple aerial searches along the Delta-Mendota Canal and California Aqueduct have been unsuccessful in locating Mapanda.
Deputies have contacted businesses in the area Mapanda was last seen. They have reviewed video footage and have continued to conduct follow-up interviews based on information gleaned from social media.
Unfortunately, there are no new leads in Mapanda’s case.
Patterson Police Services will be aided by extra resources through Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Department. They will be available to assist in the search efforts as well as maintain public safety during any protests that may take place.
Mapanda went missing on March 12, 2020.
A missing person report was filed by his father on March 29, 2020.
During the period of March 29 to June 2, his family was not in direct contact with him.
On June 2, Mapanda spoke to his sister on the phone.
On June 3, Patterson’s greater community was made aware of Mapanda’s disappearance after his car was found abandoned near the California Aqueduct on Sperry Avenue.
The driver’s door of Mapanda’s vehicle was open. The vehicle was in neutral, causing the car to roll backward and hit the bumper of the reporting party vehicle.
Mapanda is presumed to have left his vehicle voluntarily. However, due to Mapanda’s history of mental health crises, he is considered an at-risk adult.
If you know where Felix Mapanda is or have any information that could aid the investigation, please call Det. Cooper at 209-525-7117.
June 3, 2020
Felix Mapanda, 29, was reported missing by his family on March 29, 2020.
According to Sgt. Martin Machado of Patterson Police Services, Mapanda had been out of contact with his family until June 2 when he spoke with his sister over the phone.
Mapanda’s car was then later found near the canal off Sperry Avenue sometime after the phone conversation. A door was left open, and his belongings were abandoned with the car.
Patterson Police aided California Highway Patrol in searching the area around the car and canal for any sign of the man to no avail.
Mapanda is 6’5”. He has black hair and brown eyes. Officials stated that Mapanda might be suffering due to a mental health crisis.
If you have seen Felix Mapanda or you know his location, please call Patterson Police Services at 209-892-5071.
