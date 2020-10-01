The City of Patterson has been awarded grant funding to improve the biking and walking trail along Salado Creek and American Eagle Avenue.
Funding for the project comes from the Urban Greening Grant program, which is administered through the California Natural Resources Agency.
The Patterson Urban Bicycle Trail Project at Salado Creek is intended to “fill in existing gaps to create a continuous bike and pedestrian path.”
More than a mile of paved trail will be constructed, including a new undercrossing at the Sperry Avenue and American Eagle Avenue intersection. The planned protected undercrossing will improve biking and walking safety for students who use the trail to and from school.
Lighting will be installed, and 273 drought-tolerant trees will be planted along the path.
From the city, “The goal of this project will be to create a safe and convenient corridor to promote more pedestrian and bicycle travel. The improvements identified by this project will connect existing sections of the city’s bike trail network, help increase connectivity to schools and community destinations, help reduce local greenhouse gas emissions, increase pedestrian and bicycle safety, provide opportunities for physical activity, and improve the quality of life for the citizens of Patterson.”
The city has scheduled three community workshops via Zoom:
- Early Design Phase: October 14, 2020, 6 p.m.
- Final Design Phase: November 18, 2020, 6 p.m.
- Early Construction Phase: March 24, 2021, 6 p.m.
The workshops are designed to be multifunctional. As well as explaining the details of the project, expectations of the process will be discussed with residents and stakeholders. Community members will be asked for input to generate a list of potential future bicycle parking locations and bicycle education campaign options.
