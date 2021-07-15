Newsom recall election September 14

California voters who signed a recall petition have determined that a gubernatorial recall election will take place.
By order of Lieutenant Governor Eleni Kounalakis the special election to determine if Governor Gavin Newsom will be recalled will take place September 14, 2021.
The recall petition, filed by California resident Orrin Heatlie, was approved on April 26, 2021 after signatures collected by recall proponents were verified by Secretary of State (SOS) Shirley Weber to sufficiently meet the requirements of the election code.
According to the California Constitution, “For a recall of a statewide officer, a petition must be signed by registered voters equal in number to twelve percent (12%) of the last vote for the office. Signatures must be obtained from at least five different counties and must be equal in number to at least one percent (1%) of the last vote for the office in each of five counties.”
Signatures totalling 1,495,709 were verified by County election officials on April 29, 2021.
All registered California voters will receive a vote-by-mail ballot for the recall election. Counties will begin to mail ballots approximately 29 days before Election Day.
Ballots will have two parts. According to the SOS website, “In the first part, voters will have the option to vote “yes” or “no” to the question of whether to remove the Governor from office.
In the second part, the voter would have an opportunity to select a replacement candidate, and those votes for a successor candidate would only be counted if more than 50% of voters casting ballots in the recall election vote to recall the Governor.”
California residents can expect the SOS to provide a list of candidates to county elections official no later than August 1, 2021 as it is due 55 days before the recall election.
If the recall election is successful the candidate who has the most votes wins the election and will take office after the SOS certifies the election results. The replacement candidate will serve for the remainder of the unexpired term of office due to end in 2023.
The Department of Finance has appropriated 250 million dollars from the 2021-2022 budget to cover the estimated cost of the election.
