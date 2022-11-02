Nilda Cinco Gaintner, 59 of Patterson, passed away Thursday, October 27th at her residence.
Mrs. Gaintner was born in the Philippines, became a US citizen and was a resident of Patterson for 17 years. She was a CNA caretaker for many years and a member of the New Life Christian Center in Patterson.
She is survived by her husband, Michael Gaintner of Patterson; sons, Jonathan Sells of Modesto, Raymond Sells of Modesto, Adam Sells of Marietta, Georgia, and Jeramy Gaintner of Patterson; sister and brother-in-law, Eugenia and Kevin Strong of Corpus Christi, Texas, and her family in the Philippines.
Nilda was that one special person in everyone’s life. She experienced happiness, joy, and laughter with all of her family and friends. With her beautiful spirit and smile, she made all of us enjoy life more.
A Visitation will be held from 9:00 am to 11:00 am followed by a Funeral Service at 11:00 am, Saturday, November 5th at Hillview Funeral Chapel in Patterson.
