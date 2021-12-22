Norman Gaspar passed away peacefully on Wednesday, December 15th at home with loved ones by his side. He is survived by his wife Mary, and by his children from his first marriage with Lynne, Tara, Heidi, Wendy and Heather and by his 7 grandchildren and 3 great
grandchildren.
Norman is preceded in death by his parents Alfred & Mary Gaspar, his son Bruce (1957-1999) and his sister Carol Nunes. Norman is also survived by his step children Bill, Robert and Debbie and their 5 grandchildren and 2 great
grandchildren.
Born August 21, 1934 in Oakland, the family moved soon to the Patterson area where they were active community members.
In high school Norman was active in FFA, band, football and assorted hijinks. Norman graduated from Patterson High in 1953 and entered the Coast Guard where he served in active and reserve capacity.
Norman was as an extraordinary presence in the lives of his family and friends. Norman will be remembered with smiles and many fond memories.
Norman spent his lifetime traveling for both business and pleasure, the entire expanse of the United States, literally from sea to shining sea.
Norman’s children will remember Saturday mornings watching cartoons in bed, rainy days in front of the fireplace playing Monopoly and vacations and
holidays camping and touring the coastal states.
Norman married Mary Reed in 1987 and a few years later moved to Bend, Oregon where they spent many happy years traveling and living in the peace and beauty of the Oregon countryside before moving back to Patterson in recent years.
Norman will be remembered for his calm, steady manner, a man who believed in a job well done and done right, a good storyteller and a respectful, kind gentleman to friend and foe alike.
A graveside service will be held Saturday, January 15th at 10:00 am at Patterson District Cemetery in Patterson.
Remembrances can be sent to the charity of your choice.
