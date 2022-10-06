One hundred years of history were celebrated by several hundred past and present Northmead dignitaries – the majority of which were, of course, current students. Many former students, teachers, support staff, and superintendents Dr. Patrick Sweeney and Dr. Phil Alfano were at the celebration.
Northmead’s doors opened to students for the first time on September 18, 1922.
A historical newspaper article noted that the original two-story brick-faced building housed six classrooms, had hardwood floors throughout the interior, an electric clock that rang the hour for class periods, and a fire alarm system accessible in each classroom, all of which was capped by a tile roof.
The architectural design of the original Northmead intermediate grammar school was described as “unusual and pleasing,” and was said to embody “the latest ideas in school architecture.”
After being introduced by Dr. Reyes Gauna, honorary guest and retired Northmead principal Cathy Silva, said, “In 100 years the campus has gone through many changes…. In 100 years, there have been thousands of children who have walked through its doors, played on its playgrounds. Staff members have come and gone. Change is part of life. But the one thing that has never changed is the dedication of the teachers and staff to give children the best chance to be lifelong learners.”
Silva said she knows that that dedication has been alive and well at Northmead for 100 years because her mother was born the same year that Northmead opened. Her mother began attending Northmead in 1928 and eventually graduated from Patterson High School and so did many of Silva’s family members. Silva said when she was hired in 1990, even though she herself did not have the opportunity to attend Northmead, she felt like she was at home after hearing her mother’s many stories about her time in Patterson and the many friends that she had made over the years.
It would appear that Silva has continued the family tradition of making lifelong friends in Patterson. Assistant Superintendents Joe Silviera and Veronica Miranda, both former Northmead teachers and principals who were hired by Cathy Silva, shared their gratitude for the educator, calling her “Momma Bear” before leading guests on a tour of the school site.
During the tour former students and staff members talked about their time at Northmead, the many differences and even the things that haven’t changed. Some shared stories of being afraid to walk through a covered outdoor walkway, and many laughed as they passed a mud puddle that has allegedly been near that covered walkway for decades.
Sixth grade teacher Lori Patterson, joined by three current Northmead Cubs - Johnny Ortiz, Gabriela Torres, and Ayden Pease, presented the contents of the centennial celebration time capsule that was buried in the lawn in front of the current school office. Each grade was given the opportunity to include something of themselves. A favorite book, student profiles, items from popular culture, letters, artwork, and even a covid test and face mask were included in the time capsule that is scheduled to be opened 50 years from now. Another time capsule is believed to be somewhere on the grounds of the Northmead property but as yet, has not been located. Hopefully, in 50 years, this one will be easier to find.
