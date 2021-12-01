Offir Martin Gonzalez Jr., 54 of Modesto, passed away Monday, November 22nd at Doctors Medical Center in Modesto.
Mr. Gonzalez was born in Managua, Nicaragua and was a long-time resident of Stanislaus County where he worked as a truck driver and a limo driver.
Mr. Gonzalez is survived by his wife, Belinda Gonzalez of Patterson; sons, Felipe Armenta of Newman and Martin Alexander Ray Gonzalez, Jr. of Los Angeles; daughters, Vivica Gonzalez of Riverbank and Bianca Gonzalez of Modesto; mother, Miriam L. Gonzalez of Modesto; brother, Enrique Gonzalez of Pacifica; sisters, Frances Hensley of Modesto, Miriam Gonzalez of San Jose and nine grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his father, Offir Ezequiel Gonzalez Villatoro; brother, Rafael Gonzalez and son-in-law, Juan Jose De La Torre IV.
A Visitation will be held from 8:30 am to 10:45 am at Hillview Funeral Chapel in Patterson followed by a Rosary/Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 am
Wednesday, December 8th at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Patterson. Interment to follow at Patterson District Cemetery in Patterson.
