On Wings of Eagles

“…those who wait for the LORD will gain new strength; they will mount up with wings like eagles, they will run and not get tired, they will walk and not become weary.” Isaiah 40:28-31
“Watch the eagle,” our Israeli guide said, pointing high above the Sinai desert at the silent figure, soaring close to the mountains. A huge storm, one of those rare phenomena of the desert, had built up over the Gulf of Suez and was now moving inland.
The mighty thunderheads towered around 30,000 feet. It was awesome to behold.
But it was the eagle which drew the attention of our guide. We were near the summit of the 7,600 foot mountain and the eagle was already 10,000 feet above us. And climbing.
“That’s what the prophet meant when he said God’s people would mount up with wings as eagles,” the tough dark-skinned Israeli said as he squatted on the pathway, waiting for the men to catch up. I squatted down beside him, Bedouin fashion, and together we watched the eagle confront the massive storm clouds.
“How high will he go?” I asked.
“Over the storm. Twenty-five, thirty thousand feet. He is now beyond his own control. He locks his wings here,” he said - pointing at his shoulders - “and rides the wind of God.”
I watched, fascinated, as the eagle circled and ascended until he was but a tiny dot against the onrushing storm. Then he disappeared altogether.
“He fears nothing,” the guide said as we rose to greet the other men coming down the steep path. “He will go so high he will be covered with ice - his head, his wings, everything. Then he descends on the backside of the storm and the ice melts. Who knows, if it were not for the ice he might just keep going up, touch God and never come down.” Where Eagles Soar, Jamie Buckingham.
The eagle sees the storm coming, yet he doesn’t seek shelter like other wildlife. He just sits on the edge of his nest and waits for the storm. From way up on high he watches the other animals scurrying for shelter. It is not that he is being arrogant or presumptuous. Although he knows that he has no power to stop the storm from coming, the eagle is unafraid of it.
It’s not long before the high winds begin to blow. The feathers of the eagle are a bit ruffled by the wind as it increases in velocity, yet he is still unafraid. The clouds come closer and closer…and the eagle sits patiently as the first drops of rain begin to fall around him.
FINALLY he moves. He launches flight from his lofty home. He lifts off and locks his wings in an ascending position. Using the strong winds that accompany the storm he begins to spiral round and round, with each circle he makes going higher and higher. Higher and higher, until at last he sees the sunlight all around him.
When the storms of hardship, fatigue, difficult times, struggles, even survival come along, non-eagles run and hide. They run to others, even outside relationships. Some simply run away, give up. Others try to hide, sometimes in drugs and alcohol.
But the eagle Christian experiences no fear. The eagle Christian knows long before the storm even arrives that no matter what happens he is going up to where the Son is always shining high above the storm. Why? Because the eagle Christian knows he does not have the ability to stop the storm…but he also knows he does have the ability to rise above it…riding on the wind of God.
By Pastor Paul Johnson, Our Saviour’s Lutheran. Sermon Notes is a column by local religious leaders.
