Operation Santa Claus

In the weeks leading up to Christmas, a host of firefighters traversed Patterson, Diablo Grande, and Westley in a parade of fire apparatus led by Santa on West Stanislaus Fire Protection District’s 1941 antique fire truck collecting toys and cash to ensure westside children have presents to open Christmas morning.
Running outside to greet Santa and his firefighter elves as they drive through neighborhoods in a cacophony of holiday music and flashing lights is a cherished and favored tradition for children and adults alike – one need only look at those who gather in their front yards wearing pajamas, wrapped in blankets, smiling and waving with toys and gifts for collection.
It’s not much different for the firefighters who participate.
Santa – also known as WSFPD Captain Eddie Thompson – says this is his favorite time of year.
He doesn’t particularly enjoy getting rained on when it’s 40 degrees outside, and sometimes the ride is a bit too windy for comfort but, being a representative of jolly ol’ Saint Nick is the highlight of his year. As soon as he puts his suit and wig on and climbs into his sleigh, Santa’s Christmas spirit, which sometimes includes dancing, is contagious.
Throughout the pandemic, neighborly support has been apparent everywhere you look. During a national shortage of infant formula, families shared what they had with those who could not acquire what they needed. When COVID tests flew off the shelves, neighbors redistributed test kits they didn’t need. During the economic recession, groceries and fuel have been purchased for strangers, employment opportunities have been widely shared without judgment, and the list of compassionate actions continues untold.
Westside community members and business owners have an irrefutable history of generous giving, and this holiday season was no exception.
After all donations were collected, volunteers from WSFPD and Patterson Fire organized them into age groups. Using information about each child’s age and preferred gifts, volunteers “shopped” for gifts in the piles of new, unwrapped toys and games.
More than 600 children were registered to receive gifts this year, and each one was the beneficiary of their community’s generosity. A tremendous feat of kindness in an uncertain economic environment.
This year, as in years past, there was a noticeable decline in the number of gifts that were available for older children, teenagers specifically. It’s an issue that those involved in the event say could lead to future age restrictions.
“Amazon usually donates, but they didn’t this year. Those are [often] the gifts we give to the older kids,” said an organizer of the event. “We just don’t have anything for them this year. We don’t want to exclude kids, but we may have to [to make sure everyone receives a gift].”
For more information about how you can support future Operation Santa Claus toy drives presented by Patterson-West Stanislaus fire agencies, call 209-895-8130.
