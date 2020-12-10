Operation Santa has been a Patterson Christmas tradition for two decades, according to Captain Eddie Thompson. For approximately the last 15 years the toys collected by firefighters have stayed in the community benefitting local children.
Patterson volunteer firefighters are in charge of the operation but it is definitely a collective effort of volunteers from Patterson and West Stanislaus, as well as Patterson Fire staff.
On average 1,000 children receive gifts that have been donated by community members each year. Thompson expects the need for holiday support to be higher this season due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The pandemic has created some new obstacles for firefighters this year. The Center for Human Services would typically be in charge of signing up families to receive gifts. However, due to the public health crisis the Center is unable to participate. Families in need of support this year are asked to call Station One to register their children. Due to reduced office staffing, the department is only able to take calls for registration on Wednesdays. The final day to register will be Dec. 16. Call 895-8130 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. to make sure your family is added to the Santa’s list!
Also affected by the stay-at-home order was the firefighters’ ability to receive donations while on their Santa routes. Instead of the traditional hand-off donations of unwrapped toys can be dropped off at:
Station 1, 344 West Las Palmas Avenue
Station 2, 1950 Keystone Pacific Parkway
Station 57, 20899 Grapevine Drive in Diablo Grande
Thompson hopes that Santa and the firefighters will be able to set up at Wal-Mart like he has in years past but is unsure if the Governor’s latest regional stay-at-home order will prevent that too.
The cut off for donations is 5:30 p.m. Dec. 21. All donations will be distributed to families on Dec. 22.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.