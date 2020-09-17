Editor,
Community newspapers such as the Irrigator have long been recognized as a source of historic information. I’ve many times used this newspaper for this very purpose. I shall do so again this fall.
At our house birthdays and anniversaries have not been recognized as big occasions. For instance, neither HM (Housemate) nor I can remember the date of our wedding anniversary many years ago.
I came to Patterson as co-owner of this newspaper in September 1962. We were married some three months later in Central Oregon – the Saturday after Thanksgiving. I was back at work the following Monday morning.
But what date was that particular Saturday? I’ll look it up in your newspaper archives, as I have several times previously, by finding the date of Thanksgiving in 1962.
I want to thank you in advance.
Ron Swift
Patterson resident
