Edtior,
I support Shivaugn Alves for Patterson City Council. Shivaugn is a thoughtful and compassionate person who engages with and listens to others, seeking many points of views, while weighing those perspectives and reaching a conclusion. During my time knowing Shivaugn, I have seen her advocate for voting rights, social justice, gender and racial equality and issues facing the city of Patterson.
Shivaugn serves on committees and is active in organizations to make our city, our country and our world a better place. She has shown herself to be a true asset to any cause. The City of Patterson needs a council member who listens to the people and will do everything in their power to do right by Patterson and move the community in a positive direction.
Another concern I share with Shivaugn is the Del Puerto Canyon Reservoir Project dam site that has become a major issue and could endanger Patterson with flood if it were to fail. I respect Shivaugn’s values and stand behind her as she works toward a better and safer world to be in.
Wendy Kelly
Patterson Resident
