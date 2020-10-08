Editor,
I am writing this letter to ask Pattersonites living in District A to cast their vote for Shivaugn Alves, City Council. She comes from a family with deep roots in Patterson and understands our city’s needs and challenges. Shivaugn has proven herself to be an effective leader and tireless advocate for our community. She inspires others through her public service, advocacy, and chosen vocation as a Patterson Unified School District educator. As former Mayor and Councilmember, I give Shivaugn Alves my full support in her candidacy for Patterson City Council, District
David Keller
Former Patterson Councilmember and Mayor
