Shivaugn has played a valuable role in addressing issues that are of critical importance to our community and has made a positive impact in PJUSD. She demonstrates a selfless spirit in working with allies to help those less fortunate. What I admire about her most is the tiny things. The empathy she has for everyone she meets, the way she makes people feel, and the unwavering passion she has for the things that she truly cares about. She is someone who genuinely cares about everyone, and in these days that is a rare thing indeed.
With that, I fully support Shivaugn’s bid for Patterson City Council District A.
James Leonard
PPA Co-Founder and Patterson Resident
