Editor,
The biggest local issue in Patterson California is the fight to stop the Del Puerto Canyon Reservoir Project dam from being built at it’s current proposed location (putting the city in harm’s way if the dam has a catastrophic failure).
Shivaugn Alves is an educator, organizer & has been a leader in opposition of the proposed Del Puerto Canyon Reservoir Project dam. We need a city council member in Patterson California who will do everything in their power to have the Del Puerto Canyon Reservoir Project dam moved to an alternative site.
Shivaugn Alves is a leader who will side with the people. Shivaugn Alves has my support and endorsement. I encourage everyone in District A to vote for her for Patterson City Council !
Sean Hansen
Patterson resident
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.