Editor,
Shivaugn is a homegrown success who graduated from PHS and has earned her post-secondary, and graduate degrees. When many in our hometown opted to leave the community, she chose to stay home and make the community a better place for future generations.
Within 15 years at PUSD she has served as a district lead teacher, organized district’ Green Teams, and focused on supporting English Language Learners. Outside of work, Shivaugn has volunteered her time to raise awareness on issues concerning Patterson residents as President of Save Del Puerto Canyon, while providing a voice at multiple county advisory tables such as the San Joaquin Valley Air Pollution Citizens Advisory Council and the County Bicycle Pedestrian Citizens Advisory Council. Shivaugn has also been politically active at a local and state level. She is the California Teachers Association Stanislaus County Election’s Chair, Co-Founder of the Patterson Progressive Alliance, and a Democratic Delegate for Assembly District 21.
Shivaugn is passionate about keeping our small town feel, improving our historic downtown, and growing our community to bring good quality jobs, affordable housing and integrated services that our community needs and deserves. She will strengthen the connection between our local school district and the city to ensure that their plans are in-tune and striving for the same goals.
Similar to my father, the late councilmember Sam Cuellar, I would describe Shivaugn as a strong and compassionate voice for Patterson. Shivaugn shows up and leads with the best interest of the community even when it goes against the grain.
Sergio Cuellar
Patterson resident
