Editor,
I have known Shivaugn Alves for several years since I initiated the Bully-Hate free community Resolution in Patterson, Ca. Shivaugn was there to guide my effort in taking the resolution to council where it was adopted. In this instance, I knew Shivaugn was kind hearted, smart and cared for her community! She has kept in touch regarding council meetings and community engagement efforts. She is resourceful, kind, cares, has vision, and is extremely passionate in what she does! My daughter and I took part of the Peace and Love gathering at the Patterson Circle on Valentine’s Day. We shared these moments as friends, and community advocates.
I believe she is determined to have a peaceful, resourceful, and innovative mindset and she will be engaged in the future of Patterson as a prodigious and exceptional person.
Gabriela Hernandez
Patterson Resident/Patient Advocate
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.