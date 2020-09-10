Editor,
I have worked along side Shivaugn and have seen the passion, effort, and leadership she brings to every issue that she takes on.
From homelessness, education, to #savedelpuertocanyon, she has consistently proven that she is for the people.
I am happy to endorse her for a role in a leadership position in our city.
Ryan Segoviano
PJUSD School Board Member
