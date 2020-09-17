Editor,
I first met Shivaugn fifteen years ago, as we were both beginning our years in education. I have seen her grow professionally, and admire her tenacity and passion for the community and the students she serves.
Shivaugn is dedicated. She is the voice we need. She is the kind of person who gives countless hours and energy to protect our environment, to fight for what is just, and to advocate for all.
With confidence, I whole-heartedly endorse Shivaugn Alves for Patterson City Council District A.
Joana Ecalne
PAT Secretary and Patterson Resident
