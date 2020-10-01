Editor,
Hello, my name is Efigenia Clauzel. I am one of the moms that Shawun helped send my daughter to summer camp. I know she will make a great council because she cares a lot for the community. She’s a very kind, thoughtful and wonderful person. We are very thankful for all she’s done for us.
Efigenia Clauzel
Patterson resident
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.