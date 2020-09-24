Editor,
Hello my name is Sonia Barrios and I want to make sure that Shawun Anderson is picked as a council member . For 4 years she has been supporting my daughter and a group of teenage girls on making sure they are able to go to camp. HOW ? She is that one person that will reach out and ask if we need anything to apply , she has held this little group of girls together. To meet a person that genuinely cares about the community is rare nowadays. But her heart is in the community. These girls have grown up building life skill that they can apply to life as they get older. All because she CARES and takes the time listens her feedback to us moms has help us in so many ways not only to make our daughters stronger but to make sure we have the knowledge we need to make sure they can attend college. Her way of viewing life through education is something she passes on to everyone so for a person that helps you see and gives you that knowledge power is worth being that council member she has been a community leader that has our hearts for decades to come.
Sonia Barrios
Oakland Resident
