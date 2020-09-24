Editor,
I know Ms Shawun Anderson for more than ten years. I met her when she was president of friend of African American library at Oakland California. She is extremely dedicated to social causes. She is very good administrator and understands her responsibilities. We together did lots of activities related to serve the poor and needy. She always was outstanding in her contributions. I strongly feel and recommend her for city counsel as she will be a great asset to the city. She has good plans for the welfare of poor and needy. Thank you.
Surinder Singh
Dublin, Alabama
