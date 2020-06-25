Editor,
The Northern California town of Fort Bragg is in desperate need of a name change ASAP! Sure, there will be some relatively minor expenses for residents from the municipal name change, but the cost of keeping the town’s current obnoxiously racist name will be far greater
First of all, no self-respecting Californian could ever possibly justify or countenance any town or city in the Golden State being named after Confederate General Braxton Bragg, who was not only a traitor and a slaveowner, but an especially intemperate and incompetent military commander as well. That name is nothing to brag about, Fort Bragg
Secondly, why would any patriotic American want to set foot in a town named after an anti-American racist traitor to the republic, like Braxton Bragg? Thankfully, Mendocino County has other equally picturesque communities to visit and spend our money in as tourists
Too bad, Fort Bragg, but you’re not getting another dime from me until you change your town’s name! Here are some non-Confederate, pro-American options for you. Please feel free to choose any one of these as your town’s new name:
- 1.) Fort Lincoln
- 2.) Fort Grant
- 3.) Fort Sherman
- 4.) Fort Roosevelt
- 5.) Fort Eisenhower
- 6.) Fort Patton
- 7.) Fort Marshall
- 8.) Fort Bradley
- 9.) Fort Kennedy
- 10.) Fort Powell
Jake Pickering
Arcata, CA
