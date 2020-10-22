Editor,
Over the years I have become more involved in our community, watching it sprout, and grow. From being an educator for the past fifteen years, being involved with my union, serving on the air pollution and bicycle and pedestrian committee - I have been dedicating time to improving our region. I have organized community forums and events regarding homelessness, health care access, affordable housing, Earth Day, and community clean-ups. I honor the good work of local organizations who I have had the pleasure of working with, as well as the city programs that enrich our lives.
I see a blossoming city with so much potential. We are set to double in size within the next ten years, and I want to bring your voice to the table regarding the decisions that will impact our lives. Paramountly I believe that local government should engage the residents, and act transparently. I will host a monthly “coffee with the council person.”
Our quality of life can be improved by
- Downtown revitalization
- Support for local new entrepreneurs
- Job training skills collaboration with PJUSD and others
- Tax review
- Addressing homelessness
- Increased programs for all ages
- Hospital need study
“Working together we can make Patterson a place where we don’t just live, but THRIVE!”
Shivaugn Alves
City Council District A candidate
