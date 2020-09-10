Editor,
Shivaugn has been an advocate for working people in our community for years, she’s not afraid to put in the work to connect with her neighbors. I know that she values equality, democracy, and quality careers for Patterson residents.
I proudly endorse Shivaugn for Patterson City Council District A.
Christina Garcia
CSEA Patterson 174 President
