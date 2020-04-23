Editor:
I am a homeowner and a resident of Patterson that lives near Weber Avenue. I feel that it is morally and ethically wrong of the Patterson Planning Commission to execute a meeting during a pandemic for the purpose of rezoning Weber Avenue for high density residential purposes!!!! Do you not have any respect or compassion for the elderly and the poor who perhaps did not have the technology or means to have contacted or attended this meeting through Zoom on April 9, 2020? Not everyone has a computer and not everyone is tech savvy. Most of the people who live in this area have lived here for years and are senior citizens or close to it. Many of the residents in this area do not understand or speak the English language. I feel that you are taking advantage of this situation and of the people that live on or near Weber Avenue. Many people are fearing for their lives and not paying attention to what is going on. How dare you do this meeting at this time! What this commission has decided should be null and void until the residents located in this area may attend a physical meeting. I will be filing a complaint with the governor of your inappropriate conduct. A copy of a letter will be going out to the Patterson Irrigator to inform the residents of Patterson of how undermining and inappropriate your actions are during a crisis that involves a deadly pandemic.
Very dissatisfied citizen,
Ofelia Lopez
Patterson resident
