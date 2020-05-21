Editor,
The Del Puerto Canyon Reservoir Project Partners (Del Puerto Water District and San Joaquin River Exchange Contractors Water Authority) recognize that the continuing pandemic and shelter-in-place order may, for some time ahead, hinder the ability of our community to meet publicly to share further information about the proposed Del Puerto Canyon Reservoir project. We have heard the community’s questions and suggestions on several topics, and hope to continue our efforts to share information, even if meetings cannot be held. While not optimal for supporting a facilitated discussion, we filmed a video presentation of the information we had hoped to share at our public meeting, which was originally scheduled for March 25, delayed until April 22, and ultimately had to be cancelled.
The video addresses several specific topics including dam safety, emergency planning, and flooding. The video is available on the project website at www.delpuertocanyonreservoir.com. To ask questions or comment on the video, email us at dpcrinfo@woodardcurran.com and reference Video #1 in the subject line of your email. A summary of the questions and comments with responses will be posted on our website.
Our agencies have a long history of implementing successful regional water projects, which has in turn protected the viability of local agriculture, the local economy, the environment, and the groundwater basin for communities in the area. Our current study effort will ultimately identify whether the proposed Del Puerto Canyon Reservoir is a technically, financially, and environmentally feasible project for our water districts and the communities we serve.
We are committed to providing information about the proposed project and will continue to do so during these difficult times. We hope you will watch the video.
Very Sincerely Yours,
Anthea G. Hansen
General Manager
Del Puerto Water District
Christopher White, P.E.
Executive Director
San Joaquin River Exchange Contractors Water Authority
