Editor,
I’m delighted to be able to pen my support for Shawun Anderson in her run for the Patterson City Council. We met over her dog, no surprise, and since then I’ve come to know Shawun as an energetic, informed activist on many fronts, particularly, social and women’s issues, and community development. Shawun’s professional experience and demonstrated community leadership gives her the knowledge, skills and abilities that will enable her to examine information before her, speak up about what more is needed and act on the voice of her constituents. I endorse and support Shawun Anderson for City Council, District A.
Augusta Farley
Patterson resident
