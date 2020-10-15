Editor,
Politicians making promises in pledges to the people trying to pander for their support is as old as the political profession. What is a more novel concept, though, is to now hold these same politicians accountable for their promises. In 2018, when Josh Harder first ran for Congress, he made many promises and has failed to deliver. Healthcare is still broken, and rather than being different, he followed suit in playing the same D.C. games taking the same corporate and PAC money, voting with Nancy Pelosi 97% of the time, along with getting over half of his donations from out of state. Josh Harder claims to represent the people of the Central Valley in the 10th congressional district, yet when you follow the money, who he’s really representing becomes much clearer. Even more concerning is that 80% of the money he’s getting from New York has earmarks associated with it. For me, it’s clear that if I want the Central Valley represented, we need change, and that is why I’m voting for Ted Howze for Congress. As a large animal veterinarian having worked for over 20 years in this Valley, he knows what we need, and he gets my vote.
Edward Maring
Patterson resident
