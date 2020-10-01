Editor,
Hi my name is Gladys Herrera I have been in Patterson for the last eight years. I’m supporting Shawun Anderson to be our city council. I heard about Shawun about four years ago through a very good friend of mine who has work with her for years, and had only good things to said about her. Shawun found out I had 2 daughters Isabella, 10, and Camille, 13, who attend to Creekside Middle School and Apricot Valley Elementary. She offered her HELP, for my Girls to attend girls scout summer camp!!!
Not even knowing me in person. Who does that?! Well, someone who really cares about kids,youth and women! I met her and let me tell you it was a PLEASURE. She was so warming and welcoming to me and my girls. She showed us the way and offered her help with anything we needed, even though she is a very busy person, she was there for us. I will forever be thankful for meeting her and to have her support and knowledge. She has done so much for my girls they loved her!! She talks to them about the importance of school whenever she has a chance and to be/do your best in life. I know she will do so much for this community. She is very prepared to do the job, straight forward,honest and most importantly she CARES. I hope she wins, our community need it.
Gladys Herrera
Patterson Resident
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.