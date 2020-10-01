Editor,
Hello, my name is Cynthia Lopez, and I want to make sure that Shawun Anderson is chosen to be a council member. I’ve known Shawun for around 3-4 years. She has been helping my eldest daughter, which is 13 now, to go to summer camp with her friends. She has always made sure the girls had their supplies that were needed, and if they didn’t, she would find a way to get them. Also, because she is such a caring, responsible, and reliable person. You may be wondering why I say this, but I say this because she cares about the community and the people who are in it, and they fairly rare to find nowadays. She is helping these young girls learn important life lessons, and we dearly thank her for that. She has made us, as parents, help our daughters become strong young women. She has such an amazing and pure heart. So I think Shawun Anderson should become a council member because she is one of the best people for the position because she is loyal, kind, reliable, and wise.
Cynthia Lopez
Patterson Resident
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.